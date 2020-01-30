Malawi Tycoon Mpinganjira Released, ACB Did Not Object to Bail Bid

Chief Resident Magistrate, Simeon Mdeza has granted bail to business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) did not contest against the bail application.

Mpinganjira: Out on bail

Mpinganjira, who is group chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited and board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), is facing corruption charges related to allegations of attempting to bribe judges presiding over the presidential election vote-rigging case.

His lawyer Patrice Nkhono has said he will fight the charges.

Among other conditions attached to the bail, Mpinganjira has been ordered to surrender his travelling documents to the graft-busting body and provide two sureties bonded at K3 million.

He also paid K2 million cash bail bond.

The ACB has however objected to one surety, Dr. Peter Mpinganjira, the suspect's elder brother, saying he was faulted by Judge Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga on Tuesday for signing affidavit for the order made at Zomba Magistrate court to release the suspect.

He then presented Jose Fernando Coroa, his brother in law, and friend, Davie Charles Kanyoza as sureties.

Lawyer Nkhono in his bail application said Mpinganjira cannot flee because he has established business in the country including the FDH Bank.

Mpinganjira faces three charges in connection with the Constitutional Court judge bribery allegation.

Donning a black suit with white strips, he looked composed throughout the court hearing.

Mpinganjira, who comes from Dzungu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Bvumbwe Thyolo has been asked to inform the ACB, in writing, if he intends to travel outside the country.

The business mogul, who many people say he is connected to the governing party, but he has always denied any links, was arrested on January 22 2020 following a formal complaint from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on November 28 2019 that two of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case reported bribery attempts.

The Constitution Court will announce its ruling on February 3, the High Court's Registrar, Agnes Patemba, has disclosed.