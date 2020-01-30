Angola/Mozambique: CAN/Five-a-Side Soccer - Angola Beat Mozambique 7-4

Luanda — Angola's national 5-a-side soccer team defeated their Mozambican counterpart on Wednesday 7-4 in the first round game of group B of the African Championship of the Nations (CAN), taking place since Tuesday in Morocco.

In the first half the Angolans were winning 4-2. In the second round, scheduled for Friday, the national team will meet Egypt, who in this round also beat Guinea Conakry 9-0. Egyptians and Angolans lead the series with three points each, followed by Mozambicans and Guineans, with zero. At the opening of this event, the host and the title holders Morocco defeated Libya 3-0, and Equatorial Guinea triumphed over Mauritius 4-2.