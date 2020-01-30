Namibia: NPC Calls On Clubs to Take Athletes to an Competitions

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) has called on athletics clubs to register their para-athletes in competitions currently being held by Athletics Namibia (AN).

In an interview with Nampa, NPC secretary-general Michael Hamukwaya said this is a Paralympic Games year and the para-athletes should, therefore, start competing at AN championships because these are International Paralympic Committee (IPC) recognised.

The secretary-general said at the moment, only one athlete has secured a spot for Namibia at the Paralympic Games, which will take place in September in Tokyo, Japan.

"As things stand, we only got one slot when we competed at the 2019 IPC World Athletics Championships through Johannes Nambala but it's important for our athletes to compete at the AN Coca Cola regional club challenge since this Grand Prix is recognised by the IPC," Hamukwaya said yesterday.

He added that 15 athletes have reached the minimum qualifying standards for the 2020 Paralympic Games, but this needs to be improved on if they are to realise their dream of representing the country on the world stage.

"The NPC as a federation cannot register athletes to compete in the AN Grand Prix, it's the responsibility of the clubs to register their athletes in competing at these competitions. As a federation, we would love to see athletes using this platform created for them in the country to improve their times and when the ranking is published in April, they will probably be placed better than where they are currently ranked," Hamukwaya said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also stated that there are a lot of Grand Prix events that can be used by athletes to qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games, but the NPC is currently not in a financial position to take them to those events.

"I am confident that our athletes can do better times at this AN Grand Prix instead of just looking for opportunities at international competitions, which the NPC does not have money for. In 2016 we had nine athletes at the Paralympic Games in Rio and it is important that we improve on that number," Hamukwaya said.

He further called on athletes to note down 1 April, which is the closing date for the IPC rankings, saying athletes must use this opportunity granted by AN through their Grand Prix to improve their times.

The second leg of the AN Grand Prix will be held at Otjiwarongo on 22 February. - Nampa