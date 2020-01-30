Tanzania: Photographic Tourism for Selous Cited As Important

LIWALE Member of Parliament (MP), Zubeir Kuchauka (CCM), has advised the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to intensify its plan for photographic tourism in Selous Game Reserve.

In his question, Mr Kuchauka stated that because the government's vision was basically centred on strengthening hunting and enhancing the tourism business through hunting blocks, it was high time plans were intensified in promoting it.

"Why shouldn't the government take that kind of tourism to Selous Game Reserve in the Southern Tourism Circuit of Tunduru and Liwale districts?," he quarried.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Livestock and Tourism, Constantine Kanyasu said that during his working tour to inaugurate the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project, President John Magufuli directed his ministry to upgrade part of Selous Game Reserve and rename it Nyerere National Park.

"A resolution for the establishment of Nyerere National Park was endorsed by this parliament on September 9, 2019 and given the go-ahead by the Head of State through GN No 923 of 2010," he noted.

According to him, the law was clear that activities that are allowed in national parks were those of viewing and taking photographs and not hunting.

"I would like to inform the MP that following the establishment of Nyerere National Park, Liwale and Tunduru districts were part of areas that would benefit from photographic tourism."

He added that a thorough assessment would be made to put up an entrance gate at the Nyerere National Park.