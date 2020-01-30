Tanzania: '154 Houses for Police Officers in the Pipeline'

30 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

PLANS are afoot for the police force to build houses for accommodating 154 police officers in Masasi District, Mtwara Region, who are living outside police barracks, parliament was told here.

Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Yusuph Masauni, said on Wednesday that Masasi District had only 15 houses accommodating 30 households of police officers and that 154 others were renting houses outside the barracks.

He said the government would continue constructing other houses depending on budgetary allocations.

Mr Masauni was responding to a question posed by Masasi Lawmaker, Rashid Chuachua (CCM), who sought a response from the minister on when the government would build houses for police officers as well as buying motor vehicles to help them in their patrols and ferrying suspects.

Responding, Mr Masauni said the government had already provided one vehicle to add up to two others. This means, the district has three vans in total, according to him.

He said more vehicles would be taken to Masasi depending on the ministry's budget.

The Masasi MP further said that police officers were forced to dig deep into their pockets to feed suspects who are in remand, asking the minister to explain why the government failed to feed them.

However, Mr Masauni said police officers were not allowed to feed suspects, adding that it was the obligation of the government to feed them.

He also explained that relatives of suspects were allowed to take food to their loved ones in detention.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.