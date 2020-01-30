Tanzania: Uganda's KIU Titans End Contract With Tanzanian Guard

TANZANIAN shooting guard Sudi Ulanga is one of the five players Kampala International University (KIU) Titans has released ahead of the 2020 Uganda basketball season.

Born February 14, 1988, Ulanga joined KIU Titans in 2016 playing as a point guard. He has played for the team from then to the late 2019 when the club parted ways with him.

Ulanga and his fellow players leave at a time when the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) is considering putting into effect a rule that allows a team to have only four foreign players.

Following the official completion of the 2019 National Basketball League with City Oilers claiming their seventh title in as many attempts, off-season activities can officially start.

And it took KIU Titans just a few hours to announce they have released five players as they look forward to the 2020 season.

The Tanzanian point guard has joined Dennis Bulungu as well as big men Brian Ssentongo, Ethinne Kazungu and Oscar Muge in the list of the released .

"We can confirm the official release of Dennis Balungu, Sudi Ulanga and Ettiene Kazungu from KIU Titans Basketball team."

Thank you all for the services rendered to KIU Titans in the past years," the team's official was quoted by Uganda Online Sports media, Kawowo, "It has nothing to do with that," the club patron, Nasser Sserunjogi told Kawowo Sports. "We are restructuring, we want to have a good team and not just good individual players," he added.