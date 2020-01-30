Tanzania: Uganda's KIU Titans End Contract With Tanzanian Guard

30 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter and Agencies

TANZANIAN shooting guard Sudi Ulanga is one of the five players Kampala International University (KIU) Titans has released ahead of the 2020 Uganda basketball season.

Born February 14, 1988, Ulanga joined KIU Titans in 2016 playing as a point guard. He has played for the team from then to the late 2019 when the club parted ways with him.

Ulanga and his fellow players leave at a time when the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) is considering putting into effect a rule that allows a team to have only four foreign players.

Following the official completion of the 2019 National Basketball League with City Oilers claiming their seventh title in as many attempts, off-season activities can officially start.

And it took KIU Titans just a few hours to announce they have released five players as they look forward to the 2020 season.

The Tanzanian point guard has joined Dennis Bulungu as well as big men Brian Ssentongo, Ethinne Kazungu and Oscar Muge in the list of the released .

"We can confirm the official release of Dennis Balungu, Sudi Ulanga and Ettiene Kazungu from KIU Titans Basketball team."

Thank you all for the services rendered to KIU Titans in the past years," the team's official was quoted by Uganda Online Sports media, Kawowo, "It has nothing to do with that," the club patron, Nasser Sserunjogi told Kawowo Sports. "We are restructuring, we want to have a good team and not just good individual players," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Uganda
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.