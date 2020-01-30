Tanzania: Simbachawene in for a Bumpy Ride

NEW Home Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene must have stepped into his new office this week knowing he is in for a bumpy ride.

The three-term parliamentarian for Kibakwe constituency faces a herculean task of not only cleansing the stained docket but also stamping out deep-rooted corruption deeds.

The 51-year old takes charge of the Home Affairs ministry on the backdrop of unconvincing performances by his predecessors, which has prompted President John Magufuli to change ministers thrice in four years.

The President first revoked Charles Kitwanga's appointment hardly seven months since after assuming the presidency after the minister appeared drunk while on parliamentary duties.

Kitwanga's successor, Mwigulu Nchemba lasted two years as he was also sacked in July, 2018 for inefficiency, with the Head of State revealing he had been dissatisfied with the performance of the top leadership of the ministry.

Lugola was the next appointment- serving the ministry for a year and a half before the axe fall on him last week in the wake of 1.2trl/ -scandal.

From petty to grand corruption, unconvincing performances to greediness across institutions falling under his docket, the desk in front of Simbachawene is stuffed with some exciting, yet challenging tasks.

The unexpected sacking last week of the previous minister, Lugola, had observers scratching their heads as to who among the serving ministers would fit the bill to lead the ministry, which over the years has witnessed regular changes at the top of the hierarchy.

But within hours of wielding the axe, President John Magufuli provided the answer as Simbachawene was named the new man in charge of the Home Affairs ministry, becoming the third minister for the docket since the fifth phase government came into power four years ago.

Probably only a few would have guessed rightly that Simbachawene could the next in the long list of politicians who have down the years been trusted with manning the ministry, heavily stained with corruption deeds.

It should be recalled that only two years ago, the then Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) minister took political responsibility by stepping down in the wake of a questionable minerals contracts signed when he was serving as the Minister for Energy and Minerals.

Simbachawene was recalled back into the cabinet last year as State Minister in V icePresident's Office (Union and Environmental Matters).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His professionalism and work discipline was probably the reason President Magufuli felt the urge to reappoint him.

At the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, President Magufuli oozed confidence that Simbachawene--a learned lawyer-- would trade where others had fallen.

Simbachawene certainly inherits some of the toughest to-do list. He made a good first impression in his swearing in speech, when he declared to take a different path from his predecessor, Kangi Lugola, whose abrasive personality during his time at the docket did him no favour.

But as the president himself conceded, this is not just any other appointment-- Simbachawene is up for a herculean task to clear up the mess in his new docket, which the President admitted to have sleepless nights over its poor performances.

He, thus, steps in with a clear message from his appointing authority on highprofile corruption scandals that have rocked the ministry over the years.

On top of the to do-list is the 1.2trl/ - scandal that has engulfed the ministry, prompting the sacking of Lugola and Fire and Rescue Brigade Commissioner General, Thobias Andengenye, with its Permanent Secretary stepping down as well.