Tanzania: Minister Issues Week Ultimatum to Three Rea Contractors

THE Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani has issued a seven-day ultimatum to three Rural Electrification (REA) Project Phase III contractors in their round one to finalise their project on time or face government wrath.

He said the contractors UR responsible for Kakonko and Kibondo, Pomy for rural electrification in Kalius and Arusha based in Nipo area have had poor performance and must reorganize within a week.

However, he commended five contractors who had shown splendid work in the Rural Electrification Project Phase III round one, saying that they are almost done in their projects.

Dr Kalemani gave the ultimatum while meeting with the contractors, suppliers and national power utility-Tanesco Managers and supervisors of the Rural Electrification Project Phase III round one.

Addressing them, he called upon the District Commissioners (DCs) to act against contractors in their areas, where the rural electrification projects was not honouring the terms of contracts, which end up denying the public their right to get electricity.

The Minister said contractors whose work is above 60 per cent to completion, should ensure that they wind up by the end of April, this year.

The contractors who won accolades from the Minister included the Stage International, Sengerema, Den, White Site and Stage Greed.

He said Tanesco managers and engineers assigned to the projects should ensure that by February 15, this year, all electric pole are taken and fixed with electric cables and transformers, failure to which penalties would be imposed on them.

Equally, the Minister directed the contractors to submit their work plan to the Tanesco Manager and Engineers, who would also hand them over to the DCs for close follow up.

He said that he would not honour late delivery and supply of the equipment including any excuse as a reason to delay the projects, because the government has met its payment responsibility.

Expounding, he warned Surveyors who chose to stay in the offices and not going visiting sites to supervise the electricity connection that their days are numbered.

On his part, REA Acting Director General, Eng Amos Maganga said has not been impressed with the slow pace of the implementations of Phase III round one since early this year.

He said since January this year and by yesterday, only 54 villages have been provided with electricity, noting that the main aim of meeting was to know the reason behind such slow pace in implementation.