Tanzania: Western Zone Hospital Planned, Ndugulile Says

THE government says it intends to construct a major hospital in the Western Zone that will serve residents of Rukwa, Katavi and Tabora, parliament was told on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile confirmed the plan when responding to Nsimbo lawmaker, Richard Mbogo (CCM).

In his main question, Mr Mbogo said that all zones in the country had specialists in different spheres, with the exception of the Western and Southern Zones, demanding the government's statement on when the people in his area would be duly served.

In his response, Mr Ndugulile said Katavi Regional Hospital had a demand of 24 specialists but currently there were only two specialists, an equivalent of 8 per cent and that they were only treating women and children related diseases.

"In order to overcome this challenge, the government has intensified its training programmes for specialists with a view to getting at least two medical experts in each specialty including emergence patients, women, children, theatre and neurology," he said.

Adding that upon completion of their training, the specialists would be deployed in areas that are in dire need, including Katavi Region.