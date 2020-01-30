Tanzania: NMB Supports Construction of Schools, Dispensary

30 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Singida

NMB bank in Ngimu village, Singida District has recently donated building materials worth over 20m/-to assist in construction of two Primary Schools and a Dispensary in Mwakichenche village.

Handing over the items, which included iron sheets, nails, and binding wire to Singida District Commissioner (DC), Paskasi Mlagiri, NMB Central Zone Manager Nsolo Mlozi, who caters for Dodoma, Singida and Manyara Regions, said that his bank will keep on partnering with local communities in their development projects.

"NMB bank will continue to cooperate and work with the government to address challenges which draw back development projects in communities. These will mostly be in health and education, however, I would appeal to you to open accounts with NMB so that we return profits as plough back to you," said the manager.

Mr Mlozi noted that the assistance will go towards addressing challenges in the two Primary Schools of Msange and Mwachambia as well as a dispensary at Mwakichenche village in the district.

According to the manager, in the last 2019/20 fiscal year, the bank set aside one percent equivalent to 1bn/-from its profits and sent back to the communities in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), where Singida District alone received over 30m/-.

On his part, the DC Mlagiri thanked the bank for the plough back saying: "It would minimize challenges the institutions have been going through to cater for the pupils and residents who visit the Dispensary as patients."

Read the original article on Daily News.

