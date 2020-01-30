Zimbabwe: Zifa Appoint Little Known Zdravko Logarusic As Warriors Coach

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Croatian Zdravko Logarusic as coach of the senior national team.

He will be deputised by Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas and Harare City's Lloyd Chitembwe while Dynamos' Tonderayi Ndiraya will also sit on the bench by virtue of being Under-23 coach.

Former Warriors players Pernell McKop has been appointed goalkeepers' coach.

Logarusic has already signed a two-year contract with ZIFA and is expected to be unveiled within the next two weeks, according to Kamambo.

"Everything is set, the coach has signed the contract and all that is left is for him to come for unveiling and work within the next two weeks," said Kamambo.

"We managed to agree on terms, money and targets which we expect over his contract and he convinced us he can do it."

The 54-year old led Sudan to a third placing at the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Morocco and helped them attain a spot in the group stage of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Logarusic has coached Kenyan giants, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

He also had stints at Tanzanian Simba SC and two at Ghananian Asante Kotoko before his Sudan posting.

He starts work immediately after months of uncertainty following veteran coach Sunday Chidzambga's decision to throw in the towel last year following a string of poor results.

His first assignment is an AFCON qualifier against Algeria in March.