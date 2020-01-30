Zimbabwe: Leicester's Admiral Muskwe Joins Swindon Town On Loan

Zimbabwe international striker Admiral Muskwe has been given an opportunity to prove himself before he can break into the Leicester City first team after being loaned to English League Two table toppers Swindon Town until the end of the season.

The 21 year-old striker has been a key member of the Leicester City Development squad this term, helping them to reach the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the Premier League 2 December Player of the Month.

Muskwe has come through the ranks at Leicester City's Academy since first joining at the age of nine and has represented the club at Under-18s and Under-23s levels but is yet to break into the first team.

This season, he has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Leicester City's Development Squad, and will now take the next step in his progression by joining the League Two side, who currently sit two points clear at the top of the table after 30 games of the season.

The English fourth tier side confirmed Muskwe's arrival in a statement on their website on Tuesday evening.

"Swindon Town are delighted to announce the signing of Admiral Muskwe on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form for Leicester's Under-23s this season scoring ten goals - three of which came in the Leasing.Com Trophy," Swindon Town said.

"Last month, he was nominated for December's Premier League 2 Player of the Month after netting their win against Everton at Holmes Park and bagging a brace against Doncaster in the EFL Trophy.

He is currently Leicester's top scorer in Premier League 2 as they sit second in the top division of Under-23s football.

The former England Under-17 international has appeared four times for Zimbabwe, the country of his birth, in the last three years scoring once in that time," the club added.

Upon joining Swindon Town Muskwe said: "I'm raring to go. I like the style of play here - it's attacking and I think that will suit me. I'm just eager to get going and try and help the team."

Muskwe's arrival is a major boost to the League Two leaders, and he will hope he can not only fire them to promotion but also convince Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers that he's ready to finally make his Premier League bow.