Ghana: Mobraz Farms Supports Para Cycling Team

Ghana's para cycling team, has received a boost ahead of the upcoming para cycling track qualifier in Milton, Canada with the presentation of $4,000 by Mobraz Farms to support the team.

The amount is to support the team to purchase air tickets for the athletes ahead of the event.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobraz Group, Mohammed Awal said he was moved by the passion of the athletes for the competition.

He said the athletes are passionate and determined to represent the country despite their conditions and needed to be supported.

The event is a mandatory qualifier for prospective athletes that wish to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

Technical Director and President of Para Cycling Commission in Africa, Shaaban Mohammed thanked the company for the support.

Team Ghana will have crack wheelers like Frederick Assor - tandem cyclist, Baba Wasila - a C2 rider, Beauty Fiator, female blind cycling sensation, Peter Dery, a tandem cyclist.

Rudolf Mensah, Emmanuel Otukornor Sackey and Clementina Ayoung will join the team as pilots.