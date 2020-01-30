Ghana: Teach Your Congregation to Understand the Bible - Clergy Advised

30 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

Former General Secretary of Bible Society Ghana, Mr David Hammond, has advised the clergy to dedicate enough time for Bible reading to enable their congregation to understand the scriptures.

He observed that most members of the church had little Bible knowledge to practice the doctrine, following the inability of the clergy to thoroughly teach their congregations.

Speaking at the second Stephens-Odunton-Armar Memorial Lectures organised by the Accra Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church of Ghana yesterday in Accra, Mr Hammond proposed once in a month thorough Bible class for all Christian churches.

He said Christians may not be able to live an exemplary life, "if they are not guided and trained by the clergy to read and understand the scriptures fully".

He added that the clergy should not be overwhelmed by the number of their congregants, but how members of the church inculcate the doctrines of Christ in their daily lives.

"There are many Christians who cannot read and write. The only time they hear a scripture from the Bible is when they attend church service.

"This is one of the reasons why the church must dedicate enough time to read the Bible to members for them to have a thorough understanding of the scriptures," he said.

He said many Christians were living waywardly because they had failed to read the Bible and understand the consequences of their sins.

Mr Hammond also urged the hierarchy of the Methodist Church of Ghana to exhibit innovative means that would attract the youth into the church and sustain them well as.

He observed that the number of youths in the church were gradually decreasing, and called on the congregation to make the youth as part of the relevant players of the church.

The Past Lay President of Methodist Church Ghana, Mrs Naomi Okine, said the lecture was to recollect and acknowledge the relevant roles played by the pioneers of the Methodist Church.

