North Africa: President Tebboune Names Djerad to Represent Him At 8th Summit of AU High Level Committee On Libya

29 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune named Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to represent him at the 8th Summit of AU High Level Committee on Libya, scheduled for Thursday in Congo's Brazzaville, said Wednesday a communiqué of the presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed the Prime Minister to represent him at the 8th summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya, scheduled for Thursday, January 30 2020 in Brazzaville (Republic of Congo)," said the communiqué.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.

