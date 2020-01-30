North Africa: President Tebboune Names Djerad to Represent Him At 8th Summit of AU High Level Committee On Libya

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune named Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to represent him at the 8th Summit of AU High Level Committee on Libya, scheduled for Thursday in Congo's Brazzaville, said Wednesday a communiqué of the presidency of the Republic.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.