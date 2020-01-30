Ghana: Two Boxers Join Akotoku Stable

30 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Akotoku Boxing Production and Management has signed two boxers to its stable as they bid to produce a host a world champions.

The two boxers - Issifu Yusif Seidu from the Akotoku Boxing Academy and Mohammed Ali from the Ashaiman Star Boxing Club - were signed on a three year contract.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by representatives of the boxers and officials of the Akotoku boxing team which is working in partnership with Australia based Penalosa gym where a former Head Coach of Akotoku Academy, Theophilus Edwin Addo currently trains boxers.

Mr Elvis Robertson who represented the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Akotoku team, Mr Theophilus Edwin Addo, told the Times Sports they want to take advantage of the partnership with the Australia outfit to give boxers the needed exposure.

"We have signed two very good boxers. They are very promising. It is our hope that they will work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in them. We will work together with our Australia counterparts to develop them to a very top level."

Mr Robertson said during the period of the contract, the boxers will start with a two-month intensive training and organised their pro debuts latest by March; give them the opportunity to train in Australia before fighting for national titles here in Ghana.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

