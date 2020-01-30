North Africa: President Tebboune - Need to Develop Army's Capacities to Address Security Challenges in Neighboring Countries

President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday stressed the need to "develop the capacities of the People's National Army (ANP) in the light of the new security challenges in neighboring countries."

"We will continue to implement force development programmes to raise the level of combat capabilities with the various partners, just as we will pursue efforts to maintain the availability, renewal and modernisation of military equipment," the President of the Republic said in his address in the presence of Major General Saïd Chanegriha, acting chief of staff of the People's National Army.

Tebboune further emphasized the development of the army capacities which "guarantees, on the other hand, the security of areas housing sensitive industrial, economic and energy installations, especially in the Deep South."

The President also promised to work "to ensure the security of national borders with the seven neighbouring countries with a view to enabling the early detection of any threat, whatever its nature and origin."

He also said that he would attach "major importance" to the promotion of defence industries "with a view to further intensifying the national industrial fabric, to satisfy the needs of the different industrial components of the armed forces and the national market."

The President of the Republic additionally pledged to contribute to the development of the national economy and the creation of jobs," through "serious industrial partnership contracts between the civil and military sectors, with the involvement of universities and research centres."

While noting that these objectives "can only be achieved through the training of military human resources," President Tebboune promised to continue "the development of training and teaching programmes in the various army schools through the adoption of modern scientific teaching methods in line with the international army technology."

"The level of combat capabilities development can only be assessed through field exercises," he said stressing his willingness to "boost military cooperation with the various foreign partners."

The President of the Republic has also urged to "address the claims made by the army pensioners and disabled members of the national tragedy to close this file once and for all."