Ghana: Accra ACA Gutted by Fire Again

The Alema hall of Accra Academy was for the second time gutted by fire on Tuesday evening. The first fire incident occurred on January 15 this year in the Alema and Halm halls around 7:30 pm when the students had gone for their evening prep.

Tuesday's fire was said to have started around 7:30pm when the students were again at evening prep. There were no casualties reported but personal belongings such trunks, beds and books as well as some amount of monies were lost in the inferno.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) with three fire tenders and fire fighters were able to completely douse the fire around 9pm Some students were said to have seen a smoke, but it is unclear what triggered the latest incident.

According to other students, they heard a huge blast from the dormitories area and when they came out; they saw the Alema hall in flames.

School authorities have therefore urged the affected students to remain calm and appealed with them to share rooms with their colleagues in other dormitories.

They had also promised to replace all lost items belonging to the students.

In an interview with head of Public Relations of the GNFS Divisional Officer (DO) II Ellis Okoh, he said some firemen had been posted to the school to give orientation to school authorities and students on basic fire safety and prevention measures.

He added that plans were in place to issue some recommendations to the school to curtail future fire outbreaks in the school.

He said the GNFS would ensure that the school adheres to the recommendations that would be given it.