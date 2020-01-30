Ghana: Envoy to Denmark Leads Team to Explore Avenues for Collaboration.

Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoah, Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark has led a seven-member delegation from the Global Medical Aid, Denmark to Ghana.

The delegation are in the country on the invitation of Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah to explore opportunities for collaboration and interventions and to gain certain firsthand information on Ghana's health sector and to see the kind of support to offer.

The delegation had engagements with the Minister of Health, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the CEO of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, the Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Mr Peter Yeboah, among others.

They also had meetings with the President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and its Health Services Department headed by Rev Stephen Kwaku Fokuoh, visiting the beneficiary hospitals of the Ghana Baptist Convention Health Services; the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong Akwapim, and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The visits to the hospitals were to assess the impact the drugs, specialised medicines, non-drug consumables and other medical equipment and items shipped to the various hospitals, have had and to determine how best they can increase and maintain the supply of medicines and other items to the hospitals.

Between 2018 and 2019 the Global Medical Aid, through the facilitation of the Ambassador, shipped more than ten 40-footer containers of medicines, medical and surgical equipment and other medical consumables valued in excess of $6 million.

The Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, the Wenchi Methodist Hospital and some surrounding hospitals, and the Baptist Medical centres at Nalerigu, Nzema, Abuakwa, Opuniase, Asokore Mampong, and Atwima-Mim, were the beneficiaries of the said drugs and equipment.

Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah said the government had made quality healthcare delivery aimed at attaining the WHO's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) a priority, and that it was both important and incumbent on his appointees to promote this noble agenda.

Mrs Awua-Asamoah said: "I am doing everything possible to promote the government's agenda by pursuing the development aspirations and initiatives of the President Akufo-Addo led government."

Mr Hans Frederik Dydensborg, President of The Global Medical Aid, Denmark, said the value of the medicines and equipment, which the Ambassador had procured for Ghana was much but not enough, adding that, "the value for the sick and poor people is enormous and cannot be measured economically".