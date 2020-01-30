Ghana: EC, Eminent Advisory Committee, Parties in Crunch Meeting Today

Barry any last minute change of plans, the Electoral Commission (EC) will today meet Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and the Eminent Advisory Committee over compilation of a new voter register.

The meeting is to afford the Jean Mensa led Commission another opportunity to engage the two committees on the exercise which has been a subject of controversy for some weeks.

Aside the members of the two committees, representatives of the country's development partners and Civil Society Organisations who attend IPAC meetings, are expected to be part of thiscrunch gathering.

Over the last few weeks, the EC has argued that the current voters' register and biometric system was outmoded and should be replaced, instead of upgrading it.

Ahead of the meeting, Former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor have added their voices to calls for calm and further deliberations over the ranging hullabaloo.

They made the calls when members of the Inter-Party Resistance against New Voters Register, visited them in their respective offices as part of its consultation of imminent personalities.

It is unclear if today's meeting would make any difference since the Commission has already set timelines for the registering exercise, beginning Sunday, April 18, this year.

The Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey last week announced that the exercise would be completed by May 30, 2020 for exhibition of the new register to be done from August 15 to August 28, 2020.

Director of Elections of the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe told Accra-based Joyfm that the meeting was to consult the committees and "seek their advice" on the best way to compile a new voter register.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Resistance against New Voters Register has said it would continue with its series of protests against the move, because the EC had shown bad faith with the announcement of dates for registration.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations against the compilation of the register has also threatened to drag the commission to court since it was left it with no choice than legal redress.