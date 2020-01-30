Ghana: A Multi-Million Project for Vulnerable, Poorest People Launched At Yeji

A multi-million cedi project aimed at economically empowering the vulnerable and poorest people in four districts in the Bono East Region has been launched at Yeji in the Pru East District.

Known as "Promoting Access of Indigenous people to Decent Work and Social Protection״ (PRODESOP), the project does not only seek to create decent employment for the poorest in the beneficiary districts; Pru East, Pru West, Kintampo South and Kintampo North municipality but also enable its primary target namely women, youth and People With Disabilities (PWDs) to access social protection services.

It is being funded by the European Union (EU) through the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), a Civil Society Organisation, with a 20 per cent counterpart contribution from the participating assemblies.

The project is focusing on ginger cultivation and developing its value chain in the Kintampo North municipality and Kintampo South District through the provision of the necessary infrastructure including ginger washing machines, processing facilities and holding units.

In the Pru East and Pru West districts, attention is being paid to the fishing industry through the provision of the required infrastructure such as a demonstration centre for learning purposes, floating cages, and a processing unit, hatchery cum nursery, cages and tanks for domestic fish cultivation.

Launching the project last Monday, Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development said it would create jobs for about 2,400 people who would be able to subscribe to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and 600 others to access other existing pension schemes.

He noted that the project was in tandem with the government's flagship programmes of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), District Centre of Agriculture, Commerce and Technology (DCACT) and other social interventions such as the Productive Inclusion (P/I), Labour Intensive Public Works (LIPW) and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programmes designed to ensure transformative change in the quality of lives of rural dwellers across the country.

Registering the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama's appreciation of the EU's support, Mr Ntim urged the beneficiaries to put the acquired skills and knowledge to good use for the benefit of society.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister praised the EU for introducing the project in the region and pledged his commitment towards its success.

Both Nana Pemampem Yaw Kagbrese V and Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, paramount chiefs of Yeji and Prang traditional areas respectively were hopeful that the project would be of immense benefit to their people.

Mr Collins Ntim exchanging pleasantries with Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III at the launch of the project