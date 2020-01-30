Kenya: Concerns Raised Over Buildings With Asbestos Roofing in Meru

The environment and health departments in Meru County have been accused of failing to sensitise the public on the health risk posed by asbestos which has seen the materials remain on the roofs of many buildings in Meru town.

Residents say the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the county environment and health departments have done nothing to enforce regulations on removal of the roofing materials known to have cancer causing elements.

A spot check within the town on Wednesday revealed that asbestos roofing is on key buildings including the Meru post office, offices of the county Environment department itself and residential houses at the Meru Central Police Station among others.

CANCER DEATHS

At the police station, a resident claimed that at least six people have died of cancer related ailments over the past three years.

The roofs are fitted with gutters that direct water into the drainage but despite this precaution, those living in these houses said they collect rain water for domestic use.

"We don't have tap water here because it was disconnected years ago due to non-payment of bills. When it rains we collect the water since some of the gutters leak. Why would I buy water yet it's gushing down in torrents,? One resident posed innocently.

The roofing on the buildings in Meru, which is one of the counties that have reported a high number of cancer cases, continue to expose residents to the disease with some of the asbestos breaking off due to old age, even as the environment agencies dither over who is supposed to remove them.

GUIDELINES

According to Nema guidelines on handling of asbestos, the owner of the building must first carry out an environment impact assessment (EIA) and present a report the authority.

Once the EIA is approved, the owner contracts an agent who is licensed by Nema to carry out such activities.

"Asbestos is a hazardous material with extremely fine fibres and can remain suspended in air for hours. If handled without caution, it may cause serious chronic health problems such as asbestosis and lung cancer," warns Nema.

"When left intact and undisturbed, asbestos materials do not pose a health risk. It becomes a problem when, due to damage, disturbance, or deterioration over time, the material releases fibres into the air. Exposure to air containing the fibres increases the risk of inhaling them and developing the associated diseases," it adds.

LONG PROCESS

County Director of Environment Kinoti Mwebia said they have started the "long process" of removing their roof, adding that they have approached the Public Works department to carry out the technical exercise.

"We will factor a budget in the next financial year so that we ensure it is removed," he said.

County Director of Health Mutabari Inanga said they have warned people about the dangers the materials pose, adding that Nema is expected issue guidelines on their removal.

But Nema County Director Mark Angwenyi said the law does not allow the agency to compel owners to remove the materials, adding that they have sensitised owners of buildings that have asbestos materials.

EIA REPORTS

"We have received several EIA reports for people wishing to dispose of the materials and we are processing them," he said, adding that handling, transport and disposal of the materials is supposed to be carried out by agents licensed by Nema.

Other guidelines include those touching on the depth of the pit where the materials will be buried, which should be "as deep as practically possible" but one metre above the water table and one metre below ground level.

"The disposal site should be completely fenced off with at least chain link and a lockable gate which shall be locked at all times. The fence should be at least one metre from the edge of the pit and warning notices placed at the site," the guidelines state.