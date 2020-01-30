South Africa: Bins Set Alight, Registration Disrupted in More UKZN Unrest

30 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

More violence broke out at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday in yet another day of unrest at Durban campuses this week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said around 100 students gathered at Howard Campus and disrupted registration.

"They went into the Shepstone Building registration point and activated a fire extinguisher and dispersed the students who were waiting to register."

He said the students became violent.

"They then proceeded to set bins on fire behind the library. Public order police were deployed to arrest the offenders. The students ran into various parts of the campus when approached by police. The situation is being monitored. No injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished," he added.

Naicker said four students were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a student's vehicle was set alight.

There were clashes from the early hours of Wednesday morning at UKZN's Westville campus when security officers spotted about 600 students approaching the security building at around 01:00.

They allegedly had petrol bombs and stones, forcing security guards to flee. When the security officers returned, they found that the building had been set on fire.

News24 earlier reported that around 1 000 students gathered at Howard Campus and started the disruptions at around 07:00, also on Wednesday.

They allegedly forced other students to join them before moving to Princess Alice Street and set Durban Solid Waste bins on fire. Registration at the campus was suspended.

The protests are part of a national student drive to have historical debt scrapped so that they can register for the academic year. Unisa's campus in Durban was also affected and registration there came to a halt on Monday.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick previously denounced the protests as criminal behaviour. He said security staff and police worked tirelessly to safeguard the university community and called the violence a "grave act of arson".

Bodrick said that while they respected students' right to protest, there was no excuse for any act of violence and damage to university resources and property.

He said all incidents of assault, the destruction of property and incidents of arson were being investigated by the university's risk management services and police.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.