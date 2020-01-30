Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Ondo Won't Sack Workers - HOS

29 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Ondo State Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye, has assured that no public servant would be sacked in the state as a result of the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.

Aragbaiye made this known on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Akure.

He said the state government and organised labour had signed agreement based on the economic realities in the state and government's ability to sustain payment of salaries and allowances as and when due.

Aragbaiye also assured workers that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu was committed to the payment of the remaining outstanding salaries owed by the immediate past administration.

The HoS also disclosed that the arrears of leave bonus for 2018 and 2019 would soon be paid, while pensioners in the state would begin to enjoy implementation of the 33 per cent basic pension increase with effect from January 2020.

He enjoined all workers to rededicate themselves to the service of the government and the people of the state to justify the implementation of the new minimum wage.

Aragbaiye also urged the workers to cooperate with the state government to block all possible leakages in government finances to enable the state meet its obligations..

