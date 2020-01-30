South Africa: SA Welcomes U.S. Peace Plan On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

30 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has welcomed efforts aimed at resolving the longstanding Israeli - Palestinian conflict through a peace plan by the United States.

"It is only initiatives developed with the full participation of the people of Palestine that can achieve lasting peace and remains consistent in its view that genuine inclusive, open dialogue can resolve the current impasse.

"In addition, South Africa is of the view that processes begin through genuinely committed dialogue aimed at determining lasting solutions," the International Relations Department said in a statement.

Government reiterated its support to international efforts aimed at the establishment of a viable Palestinian state existing side by side in peace with Israel within internationally recognized borders.

This, South Africa said, must be based on borders existing on 4 June 1967, prior to the outbreak of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with all relevant UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters.

The department said South Africa maintained its position that any peace plan should not allow Palestinian statehood to devolve into an entity devoid of sovereignty, territorial contiguity and economic viability.

"Doing so would severely compound the failure of previous peace-making efforts, accelerate the demise of the two-state option and fatally damage the cause of durable peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike," the department said.

