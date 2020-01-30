Namibia: Total U.S. Contributions to Drought Relief Reach U.S.$8,7 Million

The United States of America's government has thus far donated a total US$8,7 million (over N$126 million) in food assistance to Namibia to help mitigate the effects of the drought.

Speaking during a courtesy call on president Hage Geingob at State House yesterday, the US Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, said they partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) to procure the commodities, many of which they are procuring from Namib Mills like the cereals.

"We are happy that we are able to do that," Johnson said.

She added that through the assistance, they are also providing temporary employment to the people who distribute the food to the affected communities.

"This food is for the most vulnerable populations in Namibia. We started in the Kavango East and Kavango West regions in December and I am happy to report that starting in February, we are expanding to six more regions," she stated.

The food aid has reached 74 000 beneficiaries in the Kavango regions thus far.

Johnson added that with the expansion of the programme, they hope to reach 350 000 Namibians.

She also announced that her government would continue its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, with an increase of their budget from US$81m in the last fiscal year to US$84m for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Johnson further noted that her government is also committed to working with Namibia regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

"We understand that cases have been confirmed in two African countries now and it is very important to get out in front of it early. The resources of the Centre for Disease Control Atlanta are in this country and are at your disposal," she said.

Johnson further stressed the US's commitment to Namibia and to the two countries' bilateral partnerships.

"I do not think any other country is doing more for the health and nutrition of Namibians than America and it is because of the strong partnership of the two governments," she said.

Geingob welcomed the commitments and encouraged the American government to continue with the assistance.

- Nampa