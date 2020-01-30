Liberia: 'County Meet Games Are Political Games' - Deputy Sports Minister Tells Senate Committee

Monrovia — Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie has told members of the Senate Youth and Sports Committee that games played during the National County Sports Meet are political and have no connection to FIFA, or CAF rules of the game.

Responding to a question from Senator Dallas Gueh of Rivercess County about which part of the FIFA or CAF rules were used recently against Nimba County during the football finals of the competition, he said:

"Our National County Sports Meet is political, it is not connected in any way to CAF or FIFA. It is straightly a political football match or straightly a political sport. We work along with Liberia Football Association and the Kickball Federation or other sport played in the County Sports Meet."

Speaking further, he told members of the Senate Youth and Sports Committee chaired by Senator Conmany Wesseh of Rivergee County that the Liberia Football Association (LFA) is the body connected to FIFA and had nothing to do with the County Meet.

Ironically, despite telling Senators that the LFA had nothing to do with County Meet, he informed Senators that the decision to suspend coaches of Nimba from all football activities for two years has been communicated to the LFA.

"Our connection is when the national team is playing, that's when we come in. Interference is when the Minister of Youth and Sport of the country asks the president of the LFA to resign. The LFA is a private institution that does not work at the will and pleasure of the President of the country or the Minister of Youths and Sports. The County Meet has no bearing to FIFA or CAF.

"Our communication on the suspension of coaches has been forwarded to the LFA, they are our partner and the fact that we suspended them from all football activities the LFA should respect that. The County Meet is run by rules and regulations and the counties are aware."

We didn't go looking for complaints

For his part, Youth and Sports Minister Zoegar Wilson told members of the Committee that the decision taken by the Ministry was informed by reports from match commissioners report and referee reports.

"We applied the rules, we are not going to be looking for if Nimba filed a complaint. Nimba walked off the field but at least if they had filed a complaint, we could have looked into it but they didn't. The window has closed, you had 24 hours to do protest complaint."

Nimba fined

The Youth and Sports Ministry fined Nimba County US$1,500 and banned their coach and administrative manager Mouctarr Fofana and Musa Kromah for two years from all sporting activities in the country.

Nimba County in protest after been down 1-0 and a man less walked off of the pitch when a second penalty was awarded against them, something they considered as unfair. The playing pitch was invaded by fans.

Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson said the interruption of the match was due to incitement and hooliganism of officials of Nimba County.

"We are pleased to inform the public that the decision reached was as a result of comprehending the report submitted by the match officials as well as consultative engagement with our technical team and in the straight adherence of the rules and regulations governing the tournament reached thus," he said.

Article 16.5 states "Any county player, coach or official of a county obstructing, delaying or compelling a game to come to a halt shall be fined the amount of US$200. US$500 for second offense. The fine shall be paid before the county's next scheduled match. Suspension for two years from National County Sports Meet."

Article 19.1 States, "Any county team that behaves rudely on the field of play and brings the match to a halt or disrepute, according to the match official's report, shall be fined the amount of US$1,500. The fine shall be paid before the county's next game. If the match in question is the last match of the county being fined, deduction shall be done during the following year's allotment."

According to Minister Wilson, in keeping with the rules of the game governing the tournament, Nimba head coach Muctar Fofana and team manager Musa Kromah knowingly incited their players to walk off of the field thereby disrupting the national event, a decision the Ministry described as "sad and a sign of un-sportsmanship".

Declaring Grand Kru winner

Grand Kru County was crowned champions of the national county sports meet for the first time since 33- years in controversial style with a 1-0 victory over Nimba County.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry Internal Affairs declared the Grand Kru champions at a press conference where Nimba County was also fined US$1,500 for disruption, including walking off the playing pitch during the match.

Youth and Sports Ministry Zeogar Wilson, addressing a news conference Tuesday, January 28, said their decision is in keeping with the rules and regulations governing the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet.

"Following a high level consultative meet with the technical team and members of the organizing committee of the event, the ministries (Internal Affairs and Youth and Sports) took into account the rules and regulation governing the tournament as its foremost reliance to address the concerns."

"Cognizant of the forgoing the ministries wish to reiterate their commitment to promoting fair play, developing a brand that all Liberians both at home and in the diaspora will relate with and also draw inspiration for national unity, cohesion, nationalism, patriotism, gender mainstreaming and growth for national development and using the opportunities provided by the sports meet to mobilize the youth of the county to propagate as well as actualize the attainment of their full potential."