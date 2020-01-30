Liberia: Vice President's Office Refutes Speculations of Her Resignation

30 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Office of the Vice President has, amid speculations, clarified that Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor is committed to fulfilling her constitutional mandate and has therefore not resigned her post.

The Vice President's office stated in a statement, "The Vice President is aware of the trust and confidence reposed in her by the Liberian people and will continue to serve with distinction."

In a recent interview with FrontPageAfrica, VP Taylor said, despite lingering perceptions of strains between she and President George Manneh Weah coupled with some level of disrespect from some members of the President's inner circle, she has no intentions of resigning and remains focused on fulfilling the mandate given the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change government as a result of the 2017 presidential elections.

During the interview, the Vice President acknowledged that she has given the idea of resigning some thought in the past. "Truthfully, yes, many times, not just once. And there were those in my office who would say, perhaps you were better in the Senator's office. But my chief of staff would always say, "no, the Liberian people are still waiting for you to do what you and the President said you would do. So, there's no going back."

