Nigeria: BUK Backpedals On Controversial Fee Hike

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim, Kano

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has reportedly approved a reduction in accommodation fee following student complaints.

The university recently increased hostel fees and introduced some administrative charges for its undergraduate and graduate students, a decision that caused indignation among its students and their parents.

Defending the hike, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, who is also the chairman, Senate Committee on Fees and Charges, Prof. Haruna Wakili, said the increase was done to reflect reality.

He, however, promised to look into the matter and effect some possible adjustments following the criticism.

A statement by the Director, Examinations, Admissions and Records, (DEAR), Amina Abdullahi as contained in BUK's weekly bulletin on Friday, January 10, said the Senate reduced the fee, and that the decision followed complaints by the university's Students Union Government (SUG).

The statement indicated that the university reduced N2,000 and N5,000 in accommodation fees for undergraduate and postgraduate students, respectively.

Under the new arrangement, according to the statement, postgraduate students are to pay N20,150 instead of N25,150 for accommodation, while for undergraduate students, the fee for a hostel space with bed and mattress has been reduced to N18,090, instead of N20,090.

"Those taking only bed spaces are to pay N10,090," the statement said.

When contacted, the SUG secretary, Comrade Mahmoud Yazid, said the union accepted the changes but that there was still room for improvement.

"We called for further review, but the school authority explained why it became necessary to make the increase, and as you know, you don't engage in dialogue expecting to get 100 per cent of your requests.

"So we have accepted their explanation and we are confident that they will do what they have promised in terms of improved maintenance. If we see anything below our expectation, we will raise the issue again," the secretary said.

