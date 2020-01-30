Malawi: Woman Scalds Own Child Over Left Over Food

A 28-year-old woman is in police custody in Dedza for allegedly scalding the hands of her eight-year-old child over left over food as food crisis wears an ugly face.

Dedza Deputy Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda has identified the suspect as Paliyani Zavuta.

Manda said the grand mother of the child left kept the left over food and the child ate all the food prompting the mother to scald his hands as punishment.

"Worse still, she kept the child in her house for nine days without seeking medical help. We stormed the house after a tip off," said Manda.

The family comes from Kwendakweza village in chief Kaphuka's area in Dedza.

Dedza is one of the districts facing acute food shortages.