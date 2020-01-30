Nigeria: Doguwa Bounces Back As House Leader

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim & Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Months after he was sacked, the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was yesterday inaugurated and appointed as the leader of the House.

Doguwa, representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency, was sworn in by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila alongside five other members following their victory in Saturday's rerun election in their respective constituencies.

The speaker noted that it was the resolve of the caucus of the APC to return Doguwa as the majority leader of the house.

Chief Whip of the House, Mr Mohammed Tahir Munguno, moved the motion for Mr Doguwa's reinstatement as House leader and was seconded by a lawmaker from Ogun State. In his acceptance speech, Doguwa appreciated the presidency and leadership of the APC for their role in returning him as leader of the House.

Daily Trust recalled that the Kaduna division of the Court of Appeal nullified the victory of Doguwa in November 2019 and ordered fresh election across the 357 polling units.

He reclaimed his seat during last Saturday's rerun with 66,667 voters to beat retired Air Commodore Yusha'u Salisu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,323 votes.

