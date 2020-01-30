Nigeria: Court Grants Adoke N50m Bail

30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada has granted bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN in the sum of fifty million naira (N50m).

The judge, Justice Abubakar Idris, also ordered the former AGF to produce one surety in like sum.

The court also granted bail to the second and third defendant.

For the second defendant, Abubakar Aliyu, he was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety while the third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie, was admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million.

For all the defendants, the judge ordered that their sureties must be resident of Abuja with landed properties.

Other conditions of bail could however not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report as the judge was barely audible.

The matter was however adjourned at the instance of all parties to March 26 and 27 for definite hearing.

The judge expressed disappointment on the fact that all the parties decided to pick 'a date that far'.

"I thought by next week, we will start. Anyway, since you have both agreed," the judge said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.