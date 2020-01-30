Malawi: Mangochi North MP, Chambo, Survives Road Accident

Mangochi — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi North, Benedicto Chambo, survived a road accident in Mangochi on Tuesday as he was driving from Lilongwe, Police have confirmed.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm at Matuwi Village along the Monkey-bay Mangochi Road where, according to Police, the vehicle overturned.

"The Member of Parliament was driving motor vehicle registration number MH 6678 Toyota Prado VX station wagon from the direction of Monkey-bay heading towards Mangochi Boma," Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Inspector Rodrick Maida explained.

He continued: "Upon arrival at Matuwi Village, Chambo lost control of the motor vehicle and eventually overturned several times before landing."

The vehicle was severely damaged but Chambo sustained minor injuries and he was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was treated as an outpatient, according to Maida.