Malawi: Mangochi North MP, Chambo, Survives Road Accident

30 January 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi North, Benedicto Chambo, survived a road accident in Mangochi on Tuesday as he was driving from Lilongwe, Police have confirmed.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm at Matuwi Village along the Monkey-bay Mangochi Road where, according to Police, the vehicle overturned.

"The Member of Parliament was driving motor vehicle registration number MH 6678 Toyota Prado VX station wagon from the direction of Monkey-bay heading towards Mangochi Boma," Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Inspector Rodrick Maida explained.

He continued: "Upon arrival at Matuwi Village, Chambo lost control of the motor vehicle and eventually overturned several times before landing."

The vehicle was severely damaged but Chambo sustained minor injuries and he was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was treated as an outpatient, according to Maida.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.