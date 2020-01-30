Sudan: Formation of Dates Producers Societies, Funded By 'FAO'

Khartoum — The Sudanese Date Palm Society started to form dates producers societies funded by the World Food Organization (FAO).

The Society' Secretary-General , Dr Badr-Eddin El-Sheikh said in a statement to (SUNA) that the society has called Dates producers in the Northern, the Nile, the Red Sea, and North Darfur States to prepare- in coordination with the association's branches in the center, the concerned states, and the ministries of agriculture- lists of names of dates producers, who are entitled to vote or be nominated to lead the producers.

He said that formation of palm societies in the States aim to provide the necessary services to the producers, such as import their requirements , issue prices, and follow them up in the markets.