Kenya's Female ICT Mogul to Grace CEO Africa Roundtable Summit

30 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

One of Africa's leading female entrepreneurs and pioneer in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, Njeri Rionge has confirmed participation at the upcoming CEO Africa Roundtable summit to be held in Zimbabwe's resort town of Victoria Falls, 263Chat Business can report.

CEO Africa Roundtable Summit is an international gathering for African CEOS, Bankers and Investors, Board Chairperson and Entrepreneurs.

Rionge co-founded the Wananchi Group, East-Africa's leading Telecommunications Company that offers a combination of cable television and internet services to residential and corporate customers in Kenya and Tanzania.

"It is fair to say, Njeri is one of the very few women pioneers in the ICT sector on the African continent. She co-founded internet service provider Wananchi Online that has since been transformed into Wananchi Group Holdings - one of East Africa's leading providers of pay-tv, broadband internet and VoIP services," CEO Africa Roundtable wrote in a statement.

In 2011, Wananchi Group raised US$57.5 million in growth capital, and to date has a total of US$238 million from groups of international investors

"Njeri Rionge is one of East Africa's most successful portfolio entrepreneurs, as described by Forbes. Njeri is a director and board secretary of Corktown Resident Business Association (CRBA), a Northern Secondary School Council Member and Co Secretary, she was Co-Chair at Elevate Tech 2018 Toronto, and has been a speaker at a number of events globally, including attending the 2015 Oscars for the Dare Greatly Advertising Campaign by Cadillac," read the statement.

She has also held board positions with Unilever Tea (Brooke Bond Kenya), Institute of Directors (IOD) Kenya, Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA), Ambulance Air Rescue (AAR) Holdings, Wananchi Nominees Limited and Wananchi Online Ltd now Wananchi Group. She is a current Advisory Committee member of Sports as a Service to Humanity at the Vatican.

Rionge is a role model for aspiring women in business and her presence at the summit brings vast experience and knowledge essential in molding the next generation of Africa's successful business leaders.

