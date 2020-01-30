Liberia: World Food Program Donates Vehicles, Agro-Machines, Computers to Government to Enhance Agriculture Sector

Monrovia — The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) in Liberia today, Thursday donate a consignment of assorted agro-machines, vehicles, desktop computers, generators, and motorized water pumps among other assets to Government of Liberia.

The items, worth nearly US$155,000 is part of WFP's country capacity strengthening support.

According to the WFP, the donation of the items is in furtherance of WFP's strategic assistance to the Government and peoples of Liberia in reaching farming populations through food production and nutrition assistance, building community resilience, and enhancing the capacity of the local farmers to manage their nutritious food needs.

The equipment include one hard-top jeep and one double cabin pickup, 10 motorized water pumps, nine power tillers, one rice dryer, and 17 rice threshers.

Others are six 5-KVA generators, six desktop computers as well as 30 water discharge hoses and 15 floater wheel tires.

WFP's Head of Support Services Unit and Officer-in-Charge, Aaron Sleh, said: "The donation is in line with WFP's country strategic plan that requires our Programme to help strengthen capacities of

National and sub-national institutions of government."

He then reiterated WFP's full readiness to continue serving as a reliable partner of choice to the government in strengthening food systems and empowering people and communities towards their food security and nutrition needs through WFP's livelihood assets and market programmes.

This programs supports vulnerable communities to develop key community farm assets, thus promoting resilient agricultural practices for staple food production along the value chain.

Under a new arrangement with the Government of Liberia, the WFP-donated agro equipment will be placed and managed from decentralized locations for farmers to easily access using a pool approach, under the joint supervision of the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Agriculture for all parties involved to play designated roles for maintenance that would yield sustainability.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.