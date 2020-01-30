Liberia: Teach for Liberia Fellowship Aims to Reach 125,000 Children By 2025

Monrovia — When Desmond Diggs set out to launch the Teach for Liberia Fellowship last year, the goal was to look at the complex challenges facing children in disadvantaged communities while creating a network of partners to develop leadership in classrooms and communities and ensure that children can fulfill their potential.

Today, the program aims to reach 125,000 children by 2025 and greatly and possibly improve its prospects by placing over 700 high-quality teachers in 90 schools.

Mr. Diggs says the Leadership Fellowship is the first implementing partner of the National Service Program, youth and peace-building mandate enshrined in the 2011 Education Reform Act. "It's extended offers to just under 9% of applicants in last year's inaugural cohort of fellows making it one of the most selective fellowships in the country."

Diggs explains that the organization has already recruited and placed its first cohort of Teacher Fellows who teach in high-need schools in underserved communities in Bomi and Montserrado counties.

"We are committed to building a movement of champions who believe that Liberia's potential is far greater than its present challenges."

During a recent presentation at the All-Liberia Dual Citizenship Conference in Maryland, USA, Mr. Diggs revealed that by 2020, Teach will be expanding its reach and place the second cohort of 65 Teacher Fellows in Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties.

Working in partnership with the Ministry of Education which formally partnered with Teach for Liberia in July 2019, Diggs says the goal is to foster positive learning environments for all students. "Teach for Liberia will also provide mentorship and digital skills training for an additional 2,000 current teachers who presently receive little to no professional development to improve their teaching practice."

Liberia has one of the world's highest levels of out-of-school children, with an estimated 15-20% of 6 to 14-year-olds who are not receiving an education, a statistic that is no lost on the program, especially with just over a third of preschoolers having access to early childhood learning programs and only 54% of children complete primary education.