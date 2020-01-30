Kenya: Eyebrows Raised as Amina-FIFA Meeting Cancelled

29 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Thursday's meeting between Kenya's top government officials and Fifa has been cancelled at the 24th hour, Nairobi News can exclusively reveal.

Sports CS Amina Mohammed was slated to lead a delegation to the meeting in Zurich but it will now not happen, as the entourage had not left Nairobi by Wednesday night.

Top Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials led by president Nick Mwendwa and secretary general Barry Otieno were supposed to be part of the meeting.

So was new Sports PS Okudo, Sports Registrar Rose Wasike and Sports Disputes Tribunal chairman John Ohaga.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish which party cancelled the meeting.

The development comes barely a month after a strong Fifa and Caf delegation led by Fifa Governance manager Sara Solemale visited Nairobi and had a series of meeting with Mohammed and Wasike.

It is understood the Zurich meeting was a follow up to that meeting whose agenda was the football elections nullified by Ohaga and a stern submission that Kenya risks sanctions from Fifa if it fails to organise fresh elections by March 30.

In cancelling the elections, Ohaga ruled that the Electoral Board was not properly constituted and that FKF did not conduct adequate public participation over the exercise.

Consequently, FKF held a special general meeting in Nairobi on Tueaday where a new Electoral Board and code was passed by the delegates present, paving way for the new polls.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

