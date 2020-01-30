Liberia: First Lady Impressed With Massive Progress At City of Hope Construction

press release

Monrovia — First Lady Clar Marie Weah has expressed delight over the tremendous progress being made at the ongoing construction of the City of Hope project in Marshall, Margibi County.

The City of Hope Project, which is being constructed by Mrs. Weah's Foundation- the Clar Hope Foundation, is a massive facility to serve as a home, school, vocational training and rehabilitation center for less fortunate Liberians.

Mrs. Weah said the progressive pace of the construction work made her extremely excited that the dream of building a home to transform the lives of orphans, street girls and disadvantaged youths was being realized.

"I'm so happy that the buildings are going up," said the First Lady in an interview with reporters after touring the project on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 .

"It makes me proud of the idea of building a home for the young girls; a school for the young girls, to educate them and make them better for Liberia."

She disclosed that the thought of constructing the City of Hope came as a result of her passion and eagerness to help improve the living standards of disadvantaged Liberians to compliment what was being done at various orphanages.

Mrs. Weah said the project which will benefit the children of market women among others is in support of President George Manneh Weah's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The First Lady has however expressed gratitude to Liberians from all walks of life whose contributions during the many fundraising events held by the Clar Hope Foundation are making her dream for Liberia a reality.

According to her, the project is being named City of Hope because, when completed, it would give the younger ones hope of a better Liberia though education.

The City of Hope project includes dormitories, school building, vocation and recreational training centers among others. The construction works are currently at advanced levels as 75 percent of the total buildings to be constructed have already been erected.

Clar Hope Foundation is a non-political initiative aimed at creating an equitable society in Liberia where women and children are healthy, educated and fully empowered to lead a prosperous life.