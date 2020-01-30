Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan Goalkeeper Ian Otieno Moves to Zesco United

29 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan custodian Ian Otieno has joined Zambian giants Zesco United on a three-year deal.

Before the Zesco deal, Otieno, who has been turning out for Red Arrows in Zambia for the past two seasons, was rumoured to be nearing a move to Zanaco.

"Zesco gave me a better deal that I couldn't turn down. I am happy to join the club and ready to fight for my position and win titles," Otieno.

The former AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers custodian will however have to fight for a starting position with regular shot stopper Jacob Banda, but says his mission is to get better.

"Banda is most definitely a good and experienced goalkeeper that I have massive respect for. He will help me get better and I believe the competition for places is healthy for the team," Otieno said.

The goalkeeper joins fellow Kenyan players Jesse Were and David 'Calabar' Owino at the Ndola-based club.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Zambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.