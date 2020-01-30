Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan Goalkeeper Ian Otieno Moves to Zesco United

Kenyan custodian Ian Otieno has joined Zambian giants Zesco United on a three-year deal.

Before the Zesco deal, Otieno, who has been turning out for Red Arrows in Zambia for the past two seasons, was rumoured to be nearing a move to Zanaco.

"Zesco gave me a better deal that I couldn't turn down. I am happy to join the club and ready to fight for my position and win titles," Otieno.

The former AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers custodian will however have to fight for a starting position with regular shot stopper Jacob Banda, but says his mission is to get better.

"Banda is most definitely a good and experienced goalkeeper that I have massive respect for. He will help me get better and I believe the competition for places is healthy for the team," Otieno said.

The goalkeeper joins fellow Kenyan players Jesse Were and David 'Calabar' Owino at the Ndola-based club.