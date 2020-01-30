Kenya: No More Peeing Stress, Disposable Female Urination Funnels Are Finally Here

Photo: Sylvania Ambani/Nairobi News
A pack and one sample of the newly-launched Disposable Female Urination Funnels from Dada Dada Kenya.
29 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

It happens mostly to women, while in the company of a group of friends and you are all on a road trip to a planned vacation at a known destination.

All is well until nature calls while you are in the middle of nowhere but you have to pee.

In this situation, you either hold it in or try your luck at a nearby bush.

PEEING STRESS

But this does not have to be the case anymore, thanks to Dada Dada Kenya.

Francis Mwangi Kimani the founder of Dada Dada Kenya has come up with a gadget that aids women in peeing with no stress when in such circumstances.

The Disposable Female Urination Funnels, helps women to urinate in comfort.

"Dada Dada is a line of hygiene products our lead product is the disposable female urination funnel that is aimed at helping women pee in comfort because in our country most of the public toilets are not very clean and this will help women from contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), from dirty toilets or holding your urine for long," Kimani said.

Mr Kimani worked in the marketing industry after finishing his studies on Media Science at Moi University but when he became unemployed he decided to think of something to do to generate an income for himself.

"I have always been interested with anything to do with hygiene so I started researching and this is where I landed," he says.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

The Disposable Female Urination Funnels that were mostly available were reusable ones made from rubber. So he decided to make his different and come up with a disposable type.

"I decided to go with disposable female urination funnels because of hygiene in such kind of places like public toilets getting a sanitizer and water is another thing. I researched for a whole year and finally came up with a design. The funnel is made from paper, which is one hundred percent biodegradable, and is locally made," he explained.

Mr Kimani then gave out samples to his female friends and his mother to try and give him feedback.

They all came back with positive feedback.

The product he says is already a bestseller.

"This is the go to pack for women especially if planning to go on road trips or going out clubbing or any outdoor event, you just Susu bila stress," he says.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Women
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.