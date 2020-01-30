Somalia: USAID Funds Program to Empower Somali Youth in Business

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is funding a programme by the Somali government aimed at creating opportunities to empower the youth in the country.

The Somali government held the Somali Youth Investment Expo early this week to market youth-owned businesses for growth and creating jobs.

The USAID funded the expo at US$ 1.6M with participation from some of the country's business entities.

U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Amb. Donald Yamamoto and Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre announced a joint new effort to support young Somali entrepreneurs and innovators as they contribute to Somalia's stability and prosperity on their journey to self-reliance.

Yamamoto said the US will increase its support to Somalia' especially in education's employment and other key important sectors.

This initiative contributes to the country's economic development, the growth of the family livelihoods, the creation of employment opportunities, and to keep Somali youth away from crime and extremism.

Youth benefiting from this program come from all regions of the country, and entrepreneurship initiatives include agriculture, fisheries, energy, and technology.

The Somali government is prioritizing empowering youth and creating job opportunities to meet their needs, and play a major role in the overall development of the country and the Somali people.