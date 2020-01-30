South Africa: Where is the Queen Sono Trailer? It's Here!

After the drop of the teaser, all anyone asked was where’s the trailer, and finally, it’s here.

Africa's most badass spy is coming for us, and we’re not even mad.



Get ready Africa, the 6 part action-packed series follows our heroine Queen, played by Pearl Thusi, as she works with her skilled team to kick-ass and save the lives of African citizens as they go. The series features 37 locations in and around Johannesburg and features dialect in Xhosa, Russian, Afrikaans, Zulu, and French.

Joining Pearl on this mission is a star-studded cast including the multi-talented Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chi Mhende, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren and Ma’ Abigail Kubeka. The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope.

Queen Sono premiers globally in 190 countries on the 28th of February 2020.

About Queen Sono

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

Watch trailer here

