Mauritius: Government Programme 2020-2024 - Towards an Inclusive, High Income and Green Mauritius - Forging Ahead Together

press release

Government Programme 2020-2024 was presented this afternoon by the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the National Assembly following the victory of the alliance led by Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the general elections held on 7 November 2019.

The Government Programme 2020-2024: Towards an inclusive, high income and green Mauritius - Forging ahead together - stresses on the broad orientations for taking the country forward for the next four years. This Programme proposes to steer the economy in the league of high income countries, driven by technology and innovation and bringing higher levels of growth, equality and shared prosperity. Government will introduce measures to improve management of public sector bodies, public finances, industrial relations, social security systems, housing and land use, education and training, health care, citizen facilitation, water and energy sectors, local government and environmental sustainability.

With regard to education, an Educators' Council Bill will be introduced to promote the continuous professional development and status of teachers and educator; an institute of Technical Education will be set up to create opportunities and pathways for students to pursue studies in technical education; and to better prepare and empower young people, a National Skills Development Strategy 2020-2024 will be developed.

Government aims at improving the well-being and quality of life of citizens. In this context, a new Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences will be set up at the University of Mauritius. Moreover, to better safeguard public health and protect the population against infectious diseases, a national action plan for health security will be implemented.

Mauritius is on track to cross the high-income threshold in the coming years and take its first steps as a first world nation. Government's economic growth strategy is to lay strong foundations for the future economy; develop the entrepreneurs and workforce of the future; adapt its industrial and trade policies; secure strong macroeconomic fundamentals; and drive an elaborate Economic Planning Agenda.

As part of its new industrial and trade policies, Government will also focus on developing new economic pillars. Accordingly, it will come up with a Unified Regulatory Framework, an Offshore Petroleum Bill, a Seabed Mineral Bill and set up a Marine Biotechnology hub, among others, to accelerate the development of the blue economy.

In order to achieve the development goals set in this Programme, a National Land Development Strategy, based on a sustainable development approach to land use, will be developed by 2021 and a new legal framework for land use and planning will be introduced. A Land Research and Monitoring Unit will also be set up to address all issues pertaining to alleged land dispossession. Furthermore, a 'Land Division' will be set up at the level of the Supreme Court.

As far as the economic development of Rodrigues is concerned, Government will enhance its support by building a new runway at Plaine Corail Airport, increasing water supply, and supporting the application of new technologies for water desalination and storage. The concept of family doctor will be also introduced and new Medicare Centres will be constructed.

Other highlights

· More technology accelerators and incubators will be created targeting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector

· A one-month parental leave will be introduced, in addition to the 14 weeks maternity leave granted to a mother, and schemes will be set up to encourage the employment of young people in both the public and private sectors

· A centralised repository will be established to enable businesses and relevant public sector agencies to have access to data, licences, permits, and reporting obligations

· A new reform package will be implemented for the cane industry

· The Bank of Mauritius will create a central bank digital currency

· A strong policy will be developed to promote cultural tourism and expand opportunities for local artists

· An Economic Research and Planning Bureau will be set up to drive the Economic Planning Agenda

· Construction of a new motorway, M4, to link the airport to the north along the eastern coastline

· Airport terminal will be expanded and an airport city and a cargo village will be developed

· Introduction of a legislative framework for better protection of water resources and creation of a water observatory

· Implementation of the Drug Control Masterplan

· Setting up of a high level committee to formulate a new strategy to eliminate gender-based violence

· Introduction of a new Climate Change Bill

· A National Youth Environmental Council will be set up for the youth to contribute in the decision making process

· Introduction of a Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament and a new Bill on the Financing of Political Parties