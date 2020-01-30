Mozambique: Governors and Secretaries of State May Not Take Key Decisions

30 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The separation of powers between Mozambique's new provincial governors and the Secretaries of State in each province is so unclear that the central government has stepped in to order temporary limitations on the decisions that both governors and Secretaries of State can take, until there has been a firm clarification of their roles, and of how governmental resources in the provinces are to be divided between them.

The Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has set up an inter-ministerial commission to decide on the division of resources between the governors and the Secretaries of State.

This commission is headed by the Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoana, and also includes the Ministers of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, of Public Works, Joao Machatine, of the Interior, Amade Miquidade, and of Justice, Helena Kida.

The commission will define the terms for sharing out human and financial resources and other assets that used to belong to the provincial governments between "the decentralised bodies of governance (i.e. the directly elected provincial governors), and the representation of the State in the province (i.e. the Secretaries of State)".

Until the Commission has completed its work, the Secretaries of State and the provincial governors "must not take structuring decisions".

This ban will be lifted when the structures of two new bodies, the Council of State Representation in the province and the Provincial Executive Council, have been decided.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.