Mozambique: Progress in Maintaining Economic Stability, Says World Bank

Maputo — Despite the two devastating cyclones that hit Mozambique in March and April 2019, the country "made significant progress in maintaining economic stability and strengthening its external buffers", according to the Mozambique Economic Update, released by the World Bank on Thursday.

This report warns that Mozambique has "a large unfinished agenda in term of inclusive growth, fiscal sustainability and equitable access to the most basic services".

It claims that the major challenge facing Mozambique is the slow pace of economic growth. Growth in 2019 is expected to have fallen to 2.3 per cent, down from 3.3 per cent in 2017. This means that economic growth is being outstripped by population growth, put at 2.8 per cent a year by the 2017 census.

Overall economic output, the World Bank says, has been affected by the impact of the cyclones, particularly on agriculture, and a decline in coal production. Coal production targets were revised downwards in 2018 and 2019. Since coal still accounts for 71 per cent of mining exports and 33 per cent of all exports, "these circumstances contributed to a significant drop in the extractive sector's contribution to growth in 2019", the report says.

It also warns that Mozambique "is entering a period of widening current account deficits as it heads towards the early stages of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) investment cycle".

Mozambique enters this cycle "with an improved external reserve position", the Bank adds. "But lacklustre non-extractive export performance, lower growth in key trading partners, and commodity price movements continue to be important sources of external risk".

The report is upbeat about future growth, assuming a post-cyclone recovery in agriculture and progress in the LNG projects - but it calls for "structural reforms for more sustainable and inclusive growth, including progress in strengthening the business environment, increasing the supply of skilled labour to the economy, reducing corruption and improving connectivity".

The Bank notes that a third of Mozambican companies cite corruption as a significant constraint on their activities. Demands for bribes are increasing, the report says, and are most common when companies try to obtain a construction permit or an electricity connection.

"Another type of corruption that many Mozambican firms face are payments to secure government contracts", the report adds. 13 per cent of firms who attempted to secure government contracts the previous year ran into demands for bribes.

The report says that progress was made in consolidating public finance up to 2018, but this trend was interrupted last year, because of the costs of the cyclone response and of the October general and provincial elections, and "a still growing civil service wage bill".

The report says next to nothing about the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts", and even praises the authorities for alleged progress in solving the default on repaying bondholders of what were once the bonds issued by the fraudulent Mozambique Tuna Company (Ematum). It fails to note that payments to the ex-Ematum creditors were declared illegal by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Council.

The Bank warns that, even under favourable assumptions, "Mozambique will remain at high risk of debt distress in the medium term".

Completely absent from the report is any consideration of the two armed conflicts the government currently faces - the islamist insurgency in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and the attacks by the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" against vehicles on main roads in Manica and Sofala provinces.