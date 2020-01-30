Guinea: Fasting and Prayers for Political Crisis to Begin Tomorrow

21 January 2020
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Conakry — Guineans will tomorrow, January 22 commence a three day of fasting and prayer for the ongoing standoff between the government and the opposition.

The Episcopal Conference of Guinea on January 15 invited citizens to join in prayer for the stalemate in the country instigated by proposals to amend the constitution.

The bishops in a press release also called on the demonstrators to maintain a calm environment from tomorrow Wednesday, January 22 to January 24, "... to invoke God to examine the situation in Guinea."

The Guinean opposition, civil associations and the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC) have since October 2019 led protests against President Alpha Condé's wish to contest for presidency for a third term.

The Guinean bishops describe the demonstrations as a, "... situation enameled with killings, looting, violent attacks, breakdowns of dialogues, injustice, impunity, incivism, non-respect texts."

They implored Guineans to observe the days of fasting and intense prayers, "... to not only repent for our sins in thought, in word, in action and even in omission, and also to implore Kindness, Grace, Love, forgiveness and the effective presence of God on Guinea and on the Guineans with a view to peace, tranquility and stability in our country."

Three protesters were killed on January 13 raising the number of deaths occasioned by the demonstrations to 30.

Read the original article on CISA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Catholic Information Service for Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CISA

Most Popular
Religion
West Africa
Governance
Guinea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.