Zimbabwe: Japan Commits U.S.$ 2,7 Million to Harare Children's Hospital

29 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Japan has committed funds amounting to US$ 2.75 million towards the refurbishment of Harare Children's Hospital.

Speaking during the exchange of notes meeting for the procurement of hospital equipment, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Toshiyuki Iwado said Japan places its utmost priority on the health sector in its strategy of development cooperation with Africa and Zimbabwe.

"Japan is determined to improve access primary health care for 3 million people in Africa. Our country has been consistent in its support for Zimbabwe to achieve Universal Health Coverage," said the Ambassador.

The assistance from Japan will be for a comprehensive range of new medical and hospital equipment which include x-ray machines, bedside CCU monitors, ultra sound scope, operation and examination table to mention a few.

Japan's assistance to Harare Children's Hospital dates back to 1988 when the hospital was constructed and equipped through funding by the Japanese and Canadian governments.

Harare Children Hospital is the largest hospital for children in Zimbabwe with a total bed capacity of 350 and an average of 10 000 children admitted annually.

A further 45 000 children were received services as outpatients last year.

Japan grant aid provides a country with non reimbursable funds to procure the facilities, equipment and services to fulfill basic human needs and contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

Harare Central Hospital CEO, Tinashe Dhobbie thanked the Japanese Embassy for committing funds towards the improvement of the Zimbabwean health delivery system.

