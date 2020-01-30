Mozambique: New Chair for Hydrocarbon Company

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday appointed Estevao Pale as the new chairperson of the board of the National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH), replacing Omar Mitha, whose four year term of office expired last August.

Pale was previously managing director of an ENH subsidiary, the Mozambican Hydrocarbon Company (CMH), which is involved in selling the natural gas and condensate produced from the Pande and Temane gas fields in the southern province of Inhambane.

Between 1996 and 2005, Pale was National Director of Mines in the Ministry of Mineral Resources.

Under his management, CMH was regarded, by the consultancy firm KPMG, as the best company in Mozambique, in the 2008 edition of its annual survey of the 100 top companies in the country.

At the time, CMH had an annual turnover of 48 million US dollars, and profits of about 28 million dollars. Cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", Pale said "We are a small company with a great deal of financial rigour. We work to achieve the maximum yields from the money of our shareholders".

The government also appointed the former deputy minister of agriculture, Luisa Meque, as the new general director of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), taking over from Augusta Maita, who earlier this month was appointed Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries.

Gabriel Belem Monteiro becomes INGC deputy general director, replacing Casimiro Abreu. Monteiro was previously the INCG director for the central region.