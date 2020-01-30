Mozambique: Police Seize Heroin and Ivory

Maputo — The Mozambican police have detained two people, a Mozambican woman and a Nigerian man, at Maputo International Airport in possession of two kilos of heroin.

Cited by the independent television station STV, the 25 year old Mozambican (who was not named) blamed the Nigerian. She said he had given her a package in a suitcase "but I didn't know what it contained. The Nigerian gave it to me to take to India".

There she was to deliver the drug to somebody else, whom she said she was unable to identify.

The Nigerian was equally vague about the origin and destination of the heroin. He said he had been working in Mozambique for the previous 18 months, dealing with documentation for motorcycles.

"Somebody gave me this to send to India", he said. Asked who this "somebody" was, he replied "a Pakistani citizen. He gave it to me at the Shoprite supermarket".

The nameless Pakistani gave him a contact on WhatsApp, who he was supposed to contact once he arrived in India. "But I didn't know what was in the suitcase", he claimed

The spokesperson for the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), Leonardo Simbine, told reporters that the heroin was concealed at the bottom of a suitcase, and was discovered "after a thorough investigation".

SERNIC also detained a 24 year old Mozambican on Kenneth Kaunda Avenue, in central Maputo, in possession of seven kilos of ivory. This parcel consisted of five elephant tusks weighing 3.39 kilos, seven chunks of ivory, weighing 1.59 kilos, and 287 ivory cubes weighing slightly more than two kilos.

Once again, the trafficker claimed he did not know what he was carrying. "I didn't know what I had inside the package", he said. "My friend sent it from Beira, and asked me to leave it with a truck driver who was going to South Africa".